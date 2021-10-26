$0.13 EPS Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.38. BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.94. 17,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,522. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $790.67 million, a P/E ratio of -34.82, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

