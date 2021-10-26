$0.15 EPS Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

PEB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.18. 22,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,633. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $26.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after buying an additional 139,852 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 182,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 66,611 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

