$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 29,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 209,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 23,684 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

