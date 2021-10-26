$0.16 EPS Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Bentley Systems posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSY. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

In other news, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $7,130,712.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,100 shares of company stock valued at $15,278,818. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,985,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,415 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,333,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $58.81. 13,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,358. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion and a PE ratio of 84.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

