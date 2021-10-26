$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.31. Insulet posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $302.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.01 and its 200 day moving average is $280.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Insulet has a 12 month low of $214.93 and a 12 month high of $309.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of -656.96 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

