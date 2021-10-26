$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.41. Cognex posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 155.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 185.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX opened at $86.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

