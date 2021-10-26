$0.79 EPS Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 777.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.02. 3,100,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,196. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.26%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.