$0.79 EPS Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 777.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.02. 3,100,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,196. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.26%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

