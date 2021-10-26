$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ST stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $56.12. 1,077,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $64.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.