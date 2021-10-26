$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $979.06 million and the highest is $1.10 billion. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $527.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

