$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,945,000 after buying an additional 74,976 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,825,000 after buying an additional 197,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 37.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,821,000 after buying an additional 248,792 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 49.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 38,450 shares during the period.

NYSE THS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 258,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average of $44.53. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.