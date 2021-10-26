$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $777.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $1,467,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 23.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after buying an additional 166,949 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 29.0% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after buying an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 12.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,120,000 after buying an additional 284,384 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. 71,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,716. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $41.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

