-$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will announce ($1.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the lowest is ($1.26). Yumanity Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($6.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YMTX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 289,977 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,956 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 78,175 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YMTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

