$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.88 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

CBOE stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,986. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

