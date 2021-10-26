$1.51 EPS Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

AWK traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.95. The stock had a trading volume of 540,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,564. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.04 and a 200-day moving average of $165.93. American Water Works has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.603 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

