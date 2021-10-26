1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLWS. DA Davidson cut their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 377,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $562,810.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,752,786.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,223 shares of company stock worth $5,403,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after buying an additional 681,605 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,338,000 after buying an additional 652,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after buying an additional 463,393 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,883,000 after purchasing an additional 394,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 359.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 390,900 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.