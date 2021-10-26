$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will report $1.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 73.4% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 9.2% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 462,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dover by 5.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

DOV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.64. 533,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $176.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

