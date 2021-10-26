1,022 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $308.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

