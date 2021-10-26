109,238 Shares in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) Purchased by Vivaldi Asset Management LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of TPG Pace Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Pace Solutions alerts:

NYSE TPGS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,378. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00. TPG Pace Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About TPG Pace Solutions

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.