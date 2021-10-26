10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $173.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $120,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $43,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,126,802 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.63. 463,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.31. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $125.84 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

