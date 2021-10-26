1,104,100 Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,104,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,722,000. Fmr LLC owned 0.74% of Integral Ad Science as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $823,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

IAS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

