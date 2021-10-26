$114.02 Million in Sales Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to post $114.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.50 million. Momentive Global posted sales of $95.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year sales of $446.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $445.41 million to $447.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $532.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $552.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MNTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $357,405.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,722 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $314,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,187 shares of company stock worth $2,235,841 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $92,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.23. Momentive Global has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

