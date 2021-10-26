124,490 Shares in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Purchased by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 124,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSBC. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,449,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $4,123,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,437,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,771,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

FSBC stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.