1,318 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Purchased by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,413,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $307.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,029. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $220.25 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

