14,868 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Sysco by 74.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.79. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

