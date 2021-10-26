1,686,277 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,686,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,983,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.54% of Illinois Tool Works at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 20.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 460,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,009,000 after acquiring an additional 47,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 378.8% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 207,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,016,000 after acquiring an additional 164,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $225.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.29 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.88.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

