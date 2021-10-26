$252.00 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to post $252.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.29 million to $261.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $148.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $881.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $838.98 million to $905.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.66 million to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%.
In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.32.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
