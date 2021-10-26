$252.00 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to post $252.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.29 million to $261.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $148.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $881.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $838.98 million to $905.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.66 million to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.