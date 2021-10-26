$3.48 Billion in Sales Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will announce sales of $3.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the highest is $3.75 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $14.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $15.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $17.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

BWA stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1,377.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,065 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $110,869,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $45,575,344,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

