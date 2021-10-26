$330.49 Million in Sales Expected for Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) will announce sales of $330.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $341.00 million and the lowest is $319.97 million. Guild reported sales of $563.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

GHLD opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. Guild has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guild by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 123,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Guild in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Guild by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

