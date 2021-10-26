35,500 Shares in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Acquired by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 35,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CGNT shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Shares of CGNT opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

