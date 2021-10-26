3,665 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Acquired by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 203,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $9,462,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,263.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $733,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $501,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $185.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.62 and its 200 day moving average is $169.99. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 31.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.