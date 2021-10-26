$368.85 Million in Sales Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report $368.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $365.70 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $318.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,925 in the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.50. The stock had a trading volume of 385,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.33. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.