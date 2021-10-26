3,952 Shares in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2021

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.40.

