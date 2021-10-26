$4.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.15 and the highest is $4.95. ArcelorMittal posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of $13.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $15.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $15.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $28,587,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 383.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 935,647 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 2,040.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 632,571 shares during the period. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MT traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 199,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,744. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

