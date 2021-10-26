40,100 Shares in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WKHS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 271.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,402 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at about $17,132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after acquiring an additional 714,188 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 507.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 681,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 569,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WKHS. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group’s revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

