411,117 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Acquired by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 411,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,000. Bausch Health Companies comprises approximately 2.1% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bausch Health Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,030,000 after buying an additional 2,222,888 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,740 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $18,083,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $14,953,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,692,000 after acquiring an additional 316,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BHC traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,806. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

