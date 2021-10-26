$42.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post $42.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.36 billion and the highest is $44.38 billion. Chevron posted sales of $24.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $149.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.27 billion to $155.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $161.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $142.94 billion to $184.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

Chevron stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.10. 7,457,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,501,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average is $103.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

