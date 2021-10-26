450,000 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 450,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 658,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $81,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,842,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 246,864 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Medtronic by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.91. 43,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.25 and its 200-day moving average is $127.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

