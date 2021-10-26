$51.39 Million in Sales Expected for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will post $51.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.30 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $201.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.10 million to $204.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $293.19 million, with estimates ranging from $285.40 million to $299.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WM Technology.
WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter.
Shares of MAPS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. 22,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,197. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.06.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.
WM Technology Company Profile
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
