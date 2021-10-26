$532.69 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce sales of $532.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $525.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $444.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.60 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 872.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACCO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,456. The firm has a market cap of $846.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.20. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

