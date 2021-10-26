5,483 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE OGN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,888. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

