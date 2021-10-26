$55.96 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will report sales of $55.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.42 million and the highest is $56.46 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $207.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.91 million to $209.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $303.04 million, with estimates ranging from $259.05 million to $331.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million.

DSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Diana Shipping by 18.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 253,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diana Shipping by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 125,041 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Diana Shipping by 79.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 284.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares during the period. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 606,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $489.71 million, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.30. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

