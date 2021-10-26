$576.36 Million in Sales Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report sales of $576.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $569.53 million and the highest is $580.90 million. Bruker posted sales of $511.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. Bruker has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $119,404,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3,381.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 95.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 587,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

