$60.95 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post sales of $60.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.24 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $47.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $238.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.09 million to $240.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $290.91 million, with estimates ranging from $286.31 million to $296.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.37.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.18. 483,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,204. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

In other Health Catalyst news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $218,366.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,000.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $599,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,912,448.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,087,416. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Health Catalyst by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

