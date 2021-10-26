600,000 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Purchased by Merewether Investment Management LP

Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,872,000. Halliburton accounts for approximately 2.4% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Merewether Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Halliburton as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 666,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,297,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,200 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 7.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $889,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,519 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $513,272,000 after purchasing an additional 433,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $388,303,000 after acquiring an additional 995,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.52. 127,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,656,495. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.89 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

