$62.55 Million in Sales Expected for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will announce $62.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. Zovio posted sales of $102.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year sales of $268.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.05 million to $269.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZVO. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 99,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,188. The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. Zovio has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Zovio during the second quarter worth about $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zovio during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Zovio during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zovio during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zovio by 173.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

