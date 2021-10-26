68,000 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Acquired by Plaisance Capital LLC

Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 94.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 296,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 185,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 57,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Global X Uranium ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 72,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,623. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61.

