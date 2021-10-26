731 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 94,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 33.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CALM opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.73 and a beta of -0.14.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

