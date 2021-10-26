749,485 Shares in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Acquired by Simcoe Capital Management LLC

Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 749,485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,040,000. Scientific Games makes up about 6.4% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Simcoe Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Scientific Games at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.81. 3,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,869. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.66. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $89.16. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -70.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

