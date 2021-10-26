77,391 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 77,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF makes up 1.0% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 63,501 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 613,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 420,216 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 117,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.71. 1,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,476. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.03.

