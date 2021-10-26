77,391 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2021

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 77,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF makes up 1.0% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 63,501 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 613,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 420,216 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 117,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.71. 1,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,476. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.03.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.