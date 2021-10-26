8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson Sells 916 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $20,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE EGHT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,823. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.13.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. 8X8’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Barclays started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

